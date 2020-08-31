Police investigating after shooting victim found in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a victim knocked on a stranger’s door for help.

On Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City police say a victim walked up to a home near N.W. 12th and May Ave. while suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this point, investigators say they have not been able to determine where the shooting took place, adding that witnesses are not being cooperative with the investigation.

The victim is expected to survive.

