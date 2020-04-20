Police investigating after shots fired into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to a shots fired call.

On Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 5100 block of Kathy Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.

Investigators learned that a man fired shots into a nearby home before running from the scene.

On Monday, authorities released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.