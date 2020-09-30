Police investigating after stolen car crashes through airport fence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officers in the metro are searching for two suspects who crashed through a fence at a local airport.

Early Wednesday morning, officers with the Bethany Police Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to Wiley Post Airport after a car crashed through a fence on airport property.

After crashing into the fence, the suspects ended up in the middle of the airfield at Wiley Post Airport.

Police tell KFOR that the car left behind at the scene is stolen.

However, the two suspects were able to flee the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and investigators say they do not have a good description of the suspects.

