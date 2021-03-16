Police investigating after two drivers slam into different homes in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two cars drove into two different homes in Oklahoma City.

Although it doesn’t happen that often, Oklahoma City police had to respond to two separate incidents at different homes across the city on Tuesday morning.

Car into house near SW 56th and May

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a home near S.W. 56th and May Ave. after a car crashed into the side of the house.

The homeowner was inside the house at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Investigators say the driver of the car got out of the vehicle, and asked the homeowner if she was alright before running from the scene.

“I was asleep in this bedroom and all I heard, it sounded like a bomb exploded. I got up to check and all I seen was debris all over the place and a car in my front room,” said Gayla Tannehill.

Police are still searching for the driver of that vehicle.

Car into house near NW 42nd and Penn

Around 3:40 a.m., OCU police spotted a car speeding and began pursuing the driver. However, they soon lost sight of the vehicle near N.W. 36th and Kentucky.

A few minutes later, they heard about a car crashing into a house near N.W. 42nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

When Oklahoma City police arrived at the scene, they found two people inside the vehicle. The passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, but was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the vehicle slammed into the house and drove partially into the home’s kitchen.

The homeowners say they were asleep when they heard the crash.

“I heard a screeching of tires, and then it was just, it felt like an earthquake or a meteor hitting the side of the house,” said Matt O’Neal.

Two people were taken into custody at that scene.