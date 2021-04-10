Police investigating after 2 people shot, 1 fatally, in Northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in Northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Northwest 50th and Classen.

Police say a fight started in the area outside of Edna’s and spilled into the street.

“When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot, a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female,” Capt. Arthur Gregory with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The woman died at the scene. The man was shot once in the leg and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

“The only information we have on the shooter right now is a Hispanic male that we believe left in a white newer model van,” Gregory said.

He says it started after an altercation.

“The only information we have is some kind of a fight, altercation, broke out in the parking lot area and spilled out into Classen when the shots were fired​,” Gregory said.

People in the area say they’re shocked by what happened.

“It kind of made my heart race and it’s just very, very sad that this can happen so close to where I’m just enjoying a drink,” Mallory Green, who was in the area, said. “It just made my stomach drop because I know how that feels. That was someone’s loved one, daughter; it’s just heartbreaking.”