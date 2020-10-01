Police investigating after woman found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an investigation is underway following two shootings in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received a call about gunshots being heard near S.W. 59th and Independence.

When Oklahoma City police officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of S.W. 59th St., investigators found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say three suspects kicked in the apartment door and fired shots at the 32-year-old victim. She was hit by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, officers were called to another shooting nearby.

“Within minutes of that call, an additional call came out in the 2600 block of S.W. 61st of shots fired with a possible victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers responded to that location, did locate a male who did have a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital but his injuries were non-life threatening,” said Lt. David Gulikers, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Gulikers says at this point, investigators have not determined if both shootings are connected.

So far, no arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

LATEST STORIES: