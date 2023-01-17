OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they learned that 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was shot inside a vehicle by another occupant while they were handling a firearm.

Lumpkin was taken immediately to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the shooting appears to be completely accidental, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.