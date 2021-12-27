Police investigating after woman shot into a northeast Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot when bullets went into a home in northeast Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Police say the shooter may have known the people inside.

“It appeared to be a walk-up or run-up shooting of some sort where multiple shots were fired inside the residence and then the suspect fled on foot,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Sunday night, officers were called to a shooting at a home near N.E. 16th and Lottie.

“When they arrived, they located several people inside this residence. There were multiple rounds fired inside the residence,” Quirk said.

According to the police report, “Everyone fell to the floor, and after about six shots they got back up.”

A woman hit by the gunfire was lucky to survive.

“One of the people inside were struck in the head. Fortunately, this was just a superficial wound. They didn’t know that at the time,” Quirk said.

Outside of the home, bullet holes were seen scattered in the brick wall.

One of the people inside reported seeing someone running away from the home after the shots were fired.

Police say it does appear the suspect knew the people inside.

“Through the investigation, it was mentioned that, it was believed that this possibly could have been started as a domestic altercation of some sort. They’re just not quite certain just yet,” Quirk said.

KFOR spoke with neighbors on the street, one saying the shooting didn’t concern her and it’s usually a quiet area.

So far, no arrests have been made. The suspect could face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.