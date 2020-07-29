Police investigating alleged vandalism at Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly vandalized a convenience store.

Investigators say a man was asked to leave a store and soon became irate. Police say the man grabbed a metal pipe and broke out a window at the store before fleeing the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the vandalism.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.