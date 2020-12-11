Police investigating armed robbery at cell phone store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair in a terrifying armed robbery.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of an armed robbery of the Twister Wireless store, located along S. Agnew.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

