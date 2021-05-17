Police investigating armed robbery at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they search for an armed robbery suspect.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at a hotel along I-35 and 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that a man robbed the victim at gunpoint at the hotel before leaving the scene in a white car.

On Monday morning, police released photos of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the robbery.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

