Police investigating armed robbery at truck stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating an armed robbery at a truck stop.

Officials were called to a reported armed robbery in the 900 block of E. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators learned that a woman had robbed a man at gunpoint at a nearby truck stop.

Police have released a photo of a woman they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

