OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a person’s body was found in a drainage ditch in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Oklahoma City police were called to the 6100 block of S. Walker Ave. on reports of a person lying in a ditch.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from injuries consistent with homicide.

So far, the victim’s name has not been released.

Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.