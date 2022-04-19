EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Edmond are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a break-in at a local middle school.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say two people broke into Heartland Middle School on Saturday.

During the break-in, the pair allegedly caused $10,000 in damage.

On Monday, police released photos of the two people they want to speak to in connection with the vandalism.

Authorities say they do not believe they are current students.

If you have any information on the case, call Edmond police at (405) 359-4338.