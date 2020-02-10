Police investigating burglary in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who might have information about a home burglary.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a woman they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

Investigators say they are investigating a burglary in the 2500 block of S.W. 51st St. Authorities say the home was burglarized and a package was stolen from the front porch.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.