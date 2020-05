OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help in a burglary case.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage of a burglary at a business in the 2200 block of S. May Ave.

In the video, two men are seen walking into the business and going around the break room.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.