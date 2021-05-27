Police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of stealing catalytic converters from parked cars.

Surveillance cameras captured two men driving into a parking lot near Reno and MacArthur Blvd. in a black Nissan.

Officials say the men took a Sawzall out of a box and cut catalytic converters off of delivery trucks.

Now, authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the men.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.