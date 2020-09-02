Police investigating church burglary in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a church burglary in southeast Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to a burglary.

Authorities say they are currently investigating after a church was burglarized near S.E. 15th and S. Central Ave.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

