Police investigating damage at Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who allegedly vandalized a local business.
Officials say a suspect threw an object at the front door of a store near S.W. 44th and May Ave. When the door broke, the suspect then kicked the door, which caused additional damage.
On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released a picture of a woman they would like to speak with in regards to the incident.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
