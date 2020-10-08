Police investigating deadly crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has died and another was injured in a crash in Cleveland County.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash near 12th Ave. NE near Indian Hills Road in Norman.

Officials say one person was killed in the crash, but the other is expected to recover.

Norman police have not released any additional information about the wreck.

LATEST STORIES: