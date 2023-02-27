UPDATE: Officials say they have located the vehicle at this time. However, they did not say if a suspect was identified.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run in the 200 block of S. Sunnylane Rd.

Investigators learned that a vehicle was heading south on Sunnylane when it was hit from behind by a man on a black scooter.

Officials say the driver stopped briefly but then left the scene of the accident.

The victim has been identified as Dion Edward Hodge, 49.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Authorities say they are searching for a silver 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy with damage to the right rear bumper or taillight area. They believe the driver was a white female.

Investigators say the vehicle was following a white Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck with a reinforced black front bumper, which was driven by a white man.

The vehicles were seen leaving the area, heading west on Mallard Dr. from Sunnylane Rd.

If you have any information on the case, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.