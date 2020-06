OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead following a hit-and-run crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the area near S.E. 29th and High regarding a woman being hit by a car.

Officials say there were no witnesses to the crash, but say nearby surveillance cameras captured a dark SUV leaving the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and the victim’s identity has not been released.