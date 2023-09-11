OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after one person died in a shooting Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around midnight on Monday near NE 23rd St. and Rhode Island Ave. Authorities say there was some sort of gathering prior to the incident.

Officials say a man was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot multiple times. He later died from his injuries.

OKCPD says they’re still searching for the suspect.

“The suspect is still at large. We’re trying to review any kind of video footage that we might find,” Captain Rod Strecker said. “This is kind of an up and coming part of the neighborhood so they have some newer equipment those kinds of things, so we’re hoping that it’s captured on some video.”

No more information is available at this time.