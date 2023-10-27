OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

“I’m surprised. Very surprised and a little scared,” said Corriane Frost, who’s lived at the Aspen Way Apartments for seven years.

Police were called to the complex, near N. Western Ave. and NW 88th St. late Thursday night. According to OKCPD, the incident began as an argument.

“Several people were involved,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department. “There was a confrontation [that] turned into a physical fight.”

Eventually, the fight escalated to deadly gunfire.

“For some unknown reason, at this point they came back together, shots were exchanged or fired,” said Sgt. Eric Long of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Frost told KFOR she heard the gunshots from inside her apartment.

“Very, extremely loud,” said Frost. “I saw a lot of lights and flashing lights after… I knew something had happened.”

One victim died at the scene. Another was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

“We have detained everybody that we believe to be involved in this incident,” said Sgt. Quirk. “It’s still early with all the interviews that we’re conducting.”

Frost said the complex used to be infested with crime, but thought things were getting better. She’s disappointed to hear about what happened.

“It’s just senseless violence, you know, it doesn’t have to come down to shooting and killing all the time,” said Frost.

At the time this article was written, no arrests had been made.