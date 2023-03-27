MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Moore.

Around 2 a.m. on March 25, an officer with the Moore Police Department was patrolling through the parking lot of a hotel in the 1700 block of N. Moore Ave.

The officer reported that saw a ‘suspicious’ vehicle that was backed into a parking space and a man behind the wheel.

When the officer ran the license plate, he determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Investigators say the suspect armed himself with a knife and ran from the scene. The officer was able to catch up to him as he was trying to jump a fence.

Authorities say the suspect threatened the officer with the knife, which is when the officer shot him multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead.

At this point, the shooting is under investigation and the officer will be placed on administrative leave.