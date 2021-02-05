Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Investigators say it all started around 11 p.m. on Thursday night when Oklahoma City police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance near N.W. 16th and MacArthur Blvd.

While on the way to the scene, officers learned that one person involved may be armed with a gun.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say officers encountered the suspect and were trying to give him commands.

“They were giving him commands so they could see him and the subject started shooting at the officers. One of the officers returned fire and he struck and killed the subject,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The man who was killed has not been identified.