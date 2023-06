OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has been killed in a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance at the Studio 6 motel near Reno and Meridian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one person had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, passed away from their injuries.

At this point, investigators say there is one person in custody.