MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Midwest City.
Around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting near S.E. 15th and Air Depot in Midwest City.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in the front yard of a home.
At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.
So far, no arrests have been made.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police investigating deadly shooting in Midwest City
- Milestone wins for LGBTQ candidates in both blue and red states
- Tracking the Tropics: Eta, now a tropical depression, forecast to intensify with Florida in its path
- Judge wants US postmaster to answer questions on delay in ballot sweep
- Dozens of Trump backers swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona