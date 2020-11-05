Police investigating deadly shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Midwest City.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting near S.E. 15th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in the front yard of a home.

At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

