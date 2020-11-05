Police investigating deadly shooting in Midwest City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a deadly shooting in Midwest City.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting near S.E. 15th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man in the front yard of a home.

At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter