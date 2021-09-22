Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a man who was found shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called to an apartment complex near N.E. 13th St. and Walnut Ave. following a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found 64-year-old Albert Thompson dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

