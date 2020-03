OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for clues after a man was found dead on the sidewalk of a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, a passerby called 911 to report that a man was lying on the ground near N.W. 31st and Nesbitt Ave.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man with trauma to his body consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.