Shooting near NW 10th and MacArthur

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a townhouse near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

When investigators arrived, they found one man shot to death.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.