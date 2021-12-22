Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a victim was found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near S.W. 19th and Westwood Blvd. to check the welfare of someone lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from their injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.