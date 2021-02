OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to an altercation near S.W. 32nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Before officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the situation had escalated to a shooting.

Authorities say one man was found dead.

At this point, no information on a possible suspect has been released.