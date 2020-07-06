Police investigating death of 17-month-old girl in hot car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about the death of a 17-month-old baby girl after she was left in a hot car.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 3700 block of S.W. 40th Pl. after a child was found unresponsive in a car.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-month-old girl with blue lips, swollen skin and no pulse.

Officials say based on the child’s injuries, she had been left in the car for quite a while.

Immediately, police began to perform CPR.

“As paramedics arrived, they determined that the child could not be saved and the child was pronounced dead,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Neighbors say the girl’s mother is devastated and simply forgot that she was in the backseat of the car.

Authorities say the death is still under investigation. At this point, it is unclear if charges will be filed in the case.

