OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect.

Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a car had pulled into the parking lot and opened fire on a man in his car.

“It appears that the suspect or suspects were targeting this individual. He backs into a parking spot in this apartment complex; they’re waiting in the parking lot. They quickly drive by him, open up one of the doors, and fire several rounds,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim was not hit by any of the bullets, but several nearby cars suffered damage.

“This was a very brazen crime. Obviously, they have no regard for anybody who might have gotten in their way,” said Wardlow.

Investigators are now searching for the suspects, who were last seen in a gray four-door Nissan.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.