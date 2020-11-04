Police investigating drive-by shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may know something about a drive-by shooting.

On Oct. 19, officers were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave. where one man was injured.

Now, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department have released an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

