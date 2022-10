OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported drive-by shooting near Britton and Spencer Rd.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators say they found more than 30 shell casings outside the home.

So far, there is no description of a suspect.