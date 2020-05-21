Live Now
KFOR Extra Addition

Police investigating events surrounding man’s death in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Homicide in SW OKC

Homicide scene in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are trying to piece together the chain of events that led to a deadly crime in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, an officers was flagged down by a man about an injured person at a skate park in the 1700 block of S. Robinson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a significant head injury.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter