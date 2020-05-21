Police investigating events surrounding man’s death in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are trying to piece together the chain of events that led to a deadly crime in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, an officers was flagged down by a man about an injured person at a skate park in the 1700 block of S. Robinson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a significant head injury.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.