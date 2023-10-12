OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was killed after a hit and run Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they’re on the lookout for one or maybe even two separate vehicles that may have hit the person.

Police blocked off a portion of Portland Avenue near SW 38th Street where the incident happened.

“It’s an adult male, not a child,” Knight said. “There’s a school very close there and I think that that sparked some concern.”

Knight said the incident happened before daylight and the victim was wearing darker clothing.

“When somebody crosses the street, mid-block in the dark wearing dark clothing, oftentimes that leads to these type of crashes,” he said.

As the victim was crossing the street, a southbound vehicle hit him. Then, he was potentially hit by another car, but neither stuck around.

“Somebody else drove upon the man lying in the roadway, got out, called police,” Knight said. “Again, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“They go real fast,” said bystander Ignacio Johnson.

Johnson cleans a store parking lot across the street from where the incident happened. He didn’t see it, but said cars often speed through that area.

“They pass by those blinking lights over there and they don’t care. They just pass through every morning,” he said.

Now investigators will use clues left on the scene to track the driver or drivers who didn’t stop.

“Oftentimes, there’s car parts left behind. They’ll collect those,” he said. “They’ll look at them and determine if possible what type of vehicle they came from, talk to local body shops, things like that.”

The situation is under investigation. Knight said they do not have a definitive description of any vehicles or suspects right now. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.