Police investigating fraud case that targeted Oklahoma school, other victims

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Crescent are investigating a fraud case and say they believe there may be additional victims within the community.

So far, officials say the victims of fraud or embezzlement include Crescent Public School District, Crescent Ag Booster Club, and a few other individuals.

The Crescent Police Department is looking for other victims of fraud involving the Crescent Public Schools Ag Department, FFA program, or other agriculture-related activities.

Investigators say a suspect has been identified but is not being named publicly until charges are filed.

