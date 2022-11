OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident on the city’s northwest side.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 5th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say a woman was pushing a shopping cart in the road when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

At last check, the victim was listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.