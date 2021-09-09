Police investigating hit-and-run in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police released surveillance photos of a vehicle they would like to speak with in regards to a hit-and-run.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of S.W. 70th St.

Investigators believe a mid-2000s extended cab Ford F-150 with wooden panels along the bed side and chrome running boards hit the victim in the area.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance photos of a vehicle possibly involved in the crash.

Now, authorities are hoping to speak with the owner or driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information on the crash, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.