Police investigating home burglary in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may have information about a recent home burglary.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of N.W. 86th St. following a burglary.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage, which captured two unknown men at the home.

Now, authorities are hoping to the speak with the people in the surveillance video.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

