Police investigating home vandalism, burglary in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to identify a man who may know something about a vandalism and burglary.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a vandalism of a home in the 2900 block of S.E. 55th St.

Officials say they also responded to a home burglary in the same area.

Now, police are working to identify a man who may know something about the crimes.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.