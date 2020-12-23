Police investigating home vandalism, burglary in southeast Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to identify a man who may know something about a vandalism and burglary.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a vandalism of a home in the 2900 block of S.E. 55th St.

Officials say they also responded to a home burglary in the same area.

Now, police are working to identify a man who may know something about the crimes.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter