Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a murder that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 4600 block of W. Nicklas Ave., located near N.W Expressway and Meridian Ave.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a woman dead with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, but simply said she is a black female.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

