OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide along the city’s southwest side.

On Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the 3000 block of S.W. 74th St. after witnesses saw a man covered in blood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s body.

At this point, authorities say they are investigating the case as a homicide but no other information has been released.