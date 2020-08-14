Police investigating indecent exposure cases in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City say they are hoping the public can identify two men they need to speak with in regards to a pair of crimes.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating an indecent exposure case that occurred inside a retailer near N.W. 63rd and May.

Investigators released a picture of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

Police say they are also investigating another indecent exposure incident nearby.

Officials say a man exposed himself to a woman and two children as they were leaving a store near N.W. 63rd and Meridian.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

