Police investigating man’s murder after body found outside hospital complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found outside of a local hospital complex.
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the St. Anthony ‘s Healthplex, located in the 3400 block of S. Douglas Blvd., after someone reported a body in front of the building.
When officers arrived, they found the body of 43-year-old Dustin Voss.
Investigators say Voss’ body had trauma consistent with signs of a homicide.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
