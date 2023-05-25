SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the case of a missing man who was later found dead is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials with the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department say 33-year-old Jacob Washington was reported missing after being last seen on Friday, May 12.

Investigators say he was seen leaving work in his 2013 Chevy 1500 truck in Seminole near Sportsman Lake.

Less than a week after he was last seen, authorities confirmed that Washington’s body and his truck were found.

So far, details are not being released in the case.

However, Seminole Lighthorse Police Chief Chris Coker confirmed to KFOR that they are investigating Washington’s death as a homicide.

If you have any information on Washington’s case, call the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police at (405) 652-7358.