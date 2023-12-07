OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an incident that appears to be a homicide.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to a check-the-welfare call near NW 10th St. around 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

Upon arrival, officers found the deceased victim, 38-year-old Ira Spells, lying next to the road. Officials say his wounds were consistent with homicide.

According to police, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.